Forest Service, Colorado county to hire enforcement officers

A Colorado county has announced plans to collaborate with a federal forest agency to create and fill two wildlife enforcer positions.

Aspen Daily News reports that Pitkin County commissioners agreed Tuesday to form a $100,000 contract with the U.S. Forest Service to create two full-time positions.

Officials say the officers would be tasked with enforcing regulations where roads and property border the White River National Forest.

Wildlife officials say there is an increase in illegal recreational activity including trespassing from paddle-boarders leaving the water and off-roading in prohibited areas.

The county would be responsible for the officers' salaries and the Forest Service would employ them and provide housing and benefits.

Officials say they hope to have at least one of the officers in place by the end of the year.