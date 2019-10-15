Goldman Sachs 3Q profit falls 25% to $1.88 billion

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, the logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2019. AP Photo

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says net income in the third quarter dropped 25% to $1.88 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $4.79 per share, compared with $6.28 a year ago.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $12.77 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.32 billion, down from $8.82 billion in the year earlier period and short of Street forecasts.

Goldman shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has dropped roughly 4% in the last 12 months.