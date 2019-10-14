Hawaii power company plans to begin drilling geothermal well

Puna Geothermal Venture says it plans to begin drilling a new geothermal production well on Hawaii Island as part of its recovery from the Kilauea volcano eruption.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that the energy company expects to begin drilling its Kapoho State 18 well Wednesday.

The company alerted community members in a letter earlier this month that the work is expected to be completed by mid-January.

Officials say the work is part of a resumption of operations after wells were isolated by lava during the eruption that began in May 2018.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources in August approved permits for two new company wells, including the Kapoho State 18 well with an expected depth of about 5,000 feet (1,524 meters).