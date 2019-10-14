Business

Grains higher livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 5.60 cents at $5.10 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.20 cents at $3.9720 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 4 cents at $2.95 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 5.20 cents at 9.3860 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.20 cents at $1.1012 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up 1.02 cents at $1.4482 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was unchanhed at .6292 a pound.

