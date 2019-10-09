Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery advanced 13 cents at $5.0360 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.60 cents at $3.9560 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.8220 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8.60 cents at 9.24 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.0855 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 3.38 cents at $1.4488 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .97 cent at .6215 a pound.