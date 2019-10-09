Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Chipmaker Intel rose 1.1% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday and Thermo Fisher added 2%.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The gains came as the latest round of talks on trade resumed between the U.S. and China. Bloomberg News reported that China was open to accepting a partial trade deal.

Johnson & Johnson fell 1.4% after a jury in Pennsylvania awarded $8 billion in damages against the company over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The S&P 500 rose 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,913.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 170 points, or 0.6%, to 26,335. The Nasdaq added 59 points, or 0.8%, to 7,883.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%.