Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 1 cent at $4.8960 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .8 cent at $3.8540 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.6 cents at $2.864 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 2 cents at 9.1320 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.35 cents at $1.0797 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .62 cent at $1.4180 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was down 1 cent at .6117 a pound.