Ecuador president ends subsidies that hold down fuel costs
Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno announced an end to government subsidies for holding down fuel prices and said Tuesday night that he will send congress a proposal to overhaul taxes and labor rules as a way to revitalize the economy.
In an address broadcast on television and radio, Moreno said he was eliminating the $1.3 billion subsidy for gasoline and diesel. The move will raise the price of gasoline to $2.30 a gallon from $1.85 and the cost of diesel to $2.27 from $1.03.
He says a tax overhaul bill that he will send to the National Assembly within hours will include a provision for a three-year special tax on companies with annual revenue above $10 million. He says the extra revenue would go to education, health and safety.
