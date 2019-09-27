Nevada casinos report strong month of winnings in August

Regulators are reporting a strong month of Nevada casino house winnings in August, up 4.3% compared with the same month a year ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released its statewide "gaming win" tally on Friday, showing that casinos took in $952 million last month.

Board analyst Michael Lawton says it's the third straight increase in the year-to-year comparison, after five months of decreases.

The state took in $50 million in percentage fees on the August 2019 figures. That's up 6.9% from a year ago.

Lawton says the key drivers of the August numbers were sports pools and table games other than baccarat. That includes blackjack, craps and roulette.

Las Vegas Strip properties reported an 8.9% increase in overall winnings and Reno casinos reported a nearly 4.7% increase.