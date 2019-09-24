The Latest: Power cuts escalate amid California fire threat

The Latest on precautionary power outages in California (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it will shut off power to more than 48,000 northern customers because hot, dry, windy weather could knock down power lines and spark wildfires.

The precautionary shutoffs will include seven counties in the Sierra Nevada foothills and the wine country, and will last until the weather improves.

The utility says it plans to shut the power off between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The counties are Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Yuba. The utility warns that it could take several days to restore power.

PG&E also shut down the power to Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties on Monday into Tuesday.

Southern California Edison cut power to fewer than 100 people but warned that it was considering shutoffs to more than 140,000 customers in seven counties, depending on weather.

7:49 p.m.

Electrical service to 24,000 customers has been cut in Northern California's Sierra Nevada foothills and thousands of others elsewhere may face power cuts as utilities seek to prevent wildfires amid predicted windy, dry and hot conditions.

Red Flag warnings of fire danger are in effect Tuesday north and east of San Francisco, and forecasters predict a brief burst of Santa Ana winds in Southern California.

Seeking to prevent fires ignited by damaged lines, Pacific Gas & Electric cut power in parts of three Sierra foothill counties Monday night and put customers in six other counties on notice.

East and west of Los Angeles, nearly 90,000 Southern California Edison customers have been advised they could be blacked out, but no Red Flag warnings have been issued.