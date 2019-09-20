Marathon talks as German gov’t haggles over climate policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, left, arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. AP Photo

The German government scrambled Friday to agree a package of measures for tackling global warming, as protesters prepared to stage rallies across the country demanding decisive action against climate change.

Chancellor Angela Merkel held a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the outcome of marathon talks overnight between the leaders of Germany's governing parties, who have been split over how best to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

The direction Europe's biggest economy takes on climate change is being closely watched elsewhere.

HOW BIG IS THE PROBLEM?

Germany is the country with the sixth biggest greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. It wants to cut those emissions by 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. This would mean reducing Germany's annual output of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from 866 million metric tons currently to 563 million tons by the end of the next decade.

Failure to do so would cost Germany financially; under European Union rules, the country could be fined billions of euros (dollars) if it doesn't meet the bloc's emissions reduction targets.

What's more, Merkel has warned that Germany could lose its position as a technological leader if it doesn't invest in future clean industries.

___

VOTER PRESSURE

Germany's powerful environmental movement has seized on climate change as the most pressing issue of the day. Students have mimicked Swedish teenager activist Greta Thunberg's weekly protests, holding large rallies — often during school time — in major cities on Fridays.

The German Green party has seen a surge in support, coming second in May's elections for the European Parliament, spurring Germany's governing parties to take a stronger stance against global warming.

A poll released Friday by ARD television showed 63 percent of voters saying the government should prioritize climate protection over economic growth. Only 24 percent said economic growth should take priority.

___

TRADE OR TAX?

The biggest divide between Germany's governing parties concerns how to charge for carbon emissions.

Merkel's center-right Union bloc prefers a national emissions trading system, or ETS, where companies buy certificates that allow them to emit a certain amount of greenhouse gas. Its advantages are that it could be integrated into the Europe Union's existing ETS for heavy industry and the power sector. By setting a cap on the quantity of certificates available, and steadily reducing that level, Germany and the EU could also ensure emissions targets are met.

The center-left Social Democrats favor increasing fuel taxes, but using the revenues to help low-income households. People who take steps to cut their emissions — such as by taking public transport or investing in more efficient heating — would see a net gain compared with those who drive gas-guzzling cars and fly frequently.

Amid signs that neither option will get the required support, some economists have proposed a combination of the two.

___

INDUSTRIAL LEGACY

German manufacturers — including the country's powerful automakers — have indicated that they want a clear signal from the government on the path ahead.

Dieter Kempf, head of Germany's industrial lobby group BDI, urged the government to stop delaying decisions on climate and energy policy. He called for incentives to invest in climate-friendly technology but spoke out against bans on heavily polluting technology or strict targets for individual sectors.

Martin Kaiser, executive director of Greenpeace Germany, warned the government not to be beholden to industry, which has successfully blocked strict emissions targets in recent years.

"Phasing out the combustion engine by 2025 is technically possible," he said.

___

MERKEL'S REPUTATION

Merkel, who was Germany's environment minister during the first U.N. climate conference in 1995, has repeatedly called tackling global warming a "vital question for humanity." But her four terms of office haven't seen the kind of push some had hoped for.

As other countries cut their emissions significantly, and set ever more ambitious targets, Germany's emissions have stalled amid opposition from the country's powerful industrial lobby.

In a sign that she's hoping to secure a deal, Merkel plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in New York next week, where she will deliver a speech Monday.