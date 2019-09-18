UW trustees OK Wyoming Hall demolition, new parking garage

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has approved proceeding with several aspects of the work involved with constructing at least $300 million worth of dormitories in the coming years.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that trustees voted this week to have UW administrators proceed "with urgency" in issuing bonds to fund the project on the Laramie campus.

Administrators have also been told to proceed with renovating Hill Hall, a now vacant dormitory, into office space. Trustees have approved spending up to $1 million on the Hill Hall project.

The renovated Hill Hall will house employees currently working in Wyoming Hall, which trustees have voted to demolish next spring. The demolition of Wyoming Hall will clear the way for at least one dorm building at the northeast corner of campus.