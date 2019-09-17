Local beef production to grow with new company Hawaii Meats

A Hawaii farmer has announced plans to expand beef production statewide after forming a new partnership.

The Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Kauai rancher Bobby Farias established Hawaii Meats with an Idaho ranch operator as part of a separation from Kunoa Cattle Company.

Farias says he acquired more than 2,500 animals from the Kauai cattle operation and the only slaughterhouse on Oahu as part of the agreement.

Farias says after Kunoa bought the slaughterhouse in 2016 about 120 animals were being harvested a week.

Officials say Farias wanted to invest more in labor to stop local farmers from shipping calves to the U.S. Mainland for harvesting.

Officials say Kunoa is expected to continue under new management and become a customer of Hawaii Meats.