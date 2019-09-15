Teachers in Chicago inch closer to possible strike

FILE - This Sept. 10, 2012 file photo shows Chicago teachers walk walking a picket line outside a school in Chicago, after they went on strike for the first time in 25 years. Teachers in Chicago, the nation's third-largest school district, again are inching closer to a strike that could take place as early as next month. AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Teachers in the nation's third-largest school district are inching closer to a strike that could take place as early as next month.

After rejecting the district's latest offer, Chicago educators are negotiating issues including pay, staffing shortages and class sizes.

Chicago's last major teachers strike was seven years ago, but the tone, issues and financial backdrop this time around are totally different. And there's new leadership for the union and the city.

The labor dispute is one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first major tests after taking office this year.

Both sides are meeting several times a week to negotiate a deal. If there's no agreement, union members plan to vote on a strike starting Sept. 24.

Shutting down schools could create major hassles for nearly 400,000 students and their families.