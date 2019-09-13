Business

Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 2.40 cents at $4.8660 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 17.80 cents at $3.68 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 2.40 cents at $2.8440 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 29.60 cents at 8.6860 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .67 cent at $0.9905 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .17 cent at $1.3662 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 2.22 cents at .6540 a pound.

