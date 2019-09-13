Markets Right Now: Stocks mixed as banks rise but tech falls

Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Stocks are having a mixed performance early on Wall Street Friday as gains in banks and energy companies are offset somewhat by a drop in technology stocks. AP Photo

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Stocks are having a mixed performance so far on Wall Street Friday as gains in banks and health care companies are offset somewhat by a drop in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 59 points, or 0.2%, to 27,241. The index has risen for seven consecutive days.

Tech stocks are lower after leading the market's gains the past two days. Apple fell 2%.

The S&P 500 is up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,012, and is about 13 points below its all-time high. But the Nasdaq, which has a heavy weighting of tech stocks, slipped 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,188.

Bonds continued their recent sell-off. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which moves inversely to the price, rose to 1.87%. That helped bank stocks, with JPMorgan rising 1.7%.

___

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are having a mixed performance early on Wall Street Friday as gains in banks and energy companies are offset somewhat by a drop in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 45 points, or 0.1%, to 27,227. The index has risen for seven consecutive days.

Tech stocks led the market's gains the past two days, but opened lower Friday. Apple fell 1.4%.

The S&P 500 is up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,012, and is about 13 points shy of its all-time high. But the Nasdaq, which has a heavy weighting of tech stocks, slipped 7 points, or 0.1%, to 8,186.

Bonds continued their recent sell-off. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which moves inversely to the price, rose to 1.83%. That helped bank stocks, with JPMorgan rising 1.3%.