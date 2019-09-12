Chinese buyers asking about US soy, pork before trade talks

China's government says its importers are inquiring about prices for American soybeans and pork in a possible goodwill gesture ahead of talks aimed at ending a tariff war with Washington.

Thursday's statement came after President Donald Trump announced he would postpone a planned Oct. 1 tariff hike on Chinese imports.

The gestures appear to be aimed at reducing tensions ahead of the planned October negotiations. But there's no sign of progress toward resolving their dispute.

A Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Chinese buyers "have started to inquire about the price of American farm goods including soybeans and pork," but gave no indication about possible plans for buying them.