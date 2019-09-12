WV Division of Corrections seeking employees at job fairs

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is recruiting correctional officers and staff with a series of job fairs starting next week.

Seven events are scheduled. Applicants must have a high school diploma and a driver's license and must pass a physical agility test and a drug screening.

Starting salary for correctional officers is $28,664. It will increase to $30,664 on July 1. After a year, officers receive a promotion and pay raise to $32,810.

The job fairs run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held Sept. 17 in Martinsburg, Oct. 1 in Parkersburg and St. Marys, Oct. 3 in Charleston, Oct. 15 in Elkins, Oct. 29 in Clarksburg and Nov. 7 in Summersville.