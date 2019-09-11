Town rejects more helicopter flights to sports betting site

A New Jersey shore town has rejected a proposal to allow more helicopter flights to access a racetrack that also has a sports betting operation.

The Oceanport Borough Council voted down the proposal regarding Monmouth Park in August.

The CEO of the track's operating company said more helicopters could bring in high rollers, creating more revenue that would benefit Oceanport.

Ten flights a year are now allowed to a nearby helipad on state property. But Councilman Robert Proto says the park is on the "honor system."

Residents say they're concerned about noise, pollution and decreased property values.

The council agreed Thursday to pursue an ordinance requiring advanced notification from the park on any flights or risk up to a $500 fine.