2nd memorial held for 9/11 firefighter after remains found

New York Fire Department members attend second funeral service for FDNY firefighter Michael Haub in Franklin Square, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. The firefighter from Long Island who died in the World Trade Center attacks is being remembered for a second time on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11. AP Photo

A firefighter from Long Island who died in the World Trade Center attacks was remembered for a second time on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Friends and family gathered at a memorial service for firefighter Michael Haub in Franklin Square on Tuesday. Last week, the New York City medical examiner identified more of his remains recovered at ground zero.

The 34-year-old Haub from Ladder Co. 4 in midtown Manhattan was on the job for just two years when he was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack. He was married and left behind two young children.

Haub's remains were initially found in lobby debris of the south tower six months after hijacked planes rammed into the two skyscrapers.

His family held a March 2002 wake that was attended by then Mayor Michael Bloomberg and FDNY Commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta.

The FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Gerard Fitzgerald called Haub a "hero."

"Nearly eighteen years to the day after terrorists took his life, Firefighter Haub will be remembered by his loved ones and fellow firefighters," Fitzgerald said in a statement Tuesday.