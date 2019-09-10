Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 21.60 cents at $4.80 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 4.40 cents at $3.4440 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 5 cents at $2.73 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up 2.80 cents at 8.4540 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .16 cent at $0.9438 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .50 cent at $1.3220 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 3.88 cents at .6052 a pound.

