Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 21.60 cents at $4.80 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 4.40 cents at $3.4440 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 5 cents at $2.73 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up 2.80 cents at 8.4540 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .16 cent at $0.9438 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .50 cent at $1.3220 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 3.88 cents at .6052 a pound.