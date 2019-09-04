Aparicio’s double leads Hickory to 4-3 win over Delmarva

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 4-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday.

The double by Aparicio capped a three-run inning and gave the Crawdads a 3-2 lead after Josh Jung hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Crawdads tacked on another run in the sixth when Tyreque Reed hit a solo home run.

Delmarva saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryne Ogren hit an RBI single, driving in Jaylen Ferguson in the eighth inning to cut the Hickory lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hickory right-hander Ricky Vanasco (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Grayson Rodriguez (10-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over six innings.

For the Shorebirds, Shayne Fontana doubled and singled twice.