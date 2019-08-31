Man gets 30 months in prison for role in Ponzi scheme

A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of more than $20 million.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Wednesday sentenced 53-year-old Bradley Mascho, of Frederick, to 30 months in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Robert Hur's office said in a news release that the judge also ordered Mascho to pay nearly $5 million in restitution.

In July, Xinis sentenced 56-year-old investment adviser Dawn Bennett to 20 years in prison for participating in the same fraud scheme.

Jurors heard testimony that Bennett used investors' money to pay more than $800,000 for prayers by Hindu priests in India to ward off federal investigators while her business was collapsing.