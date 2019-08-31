Business
Lower crude prices, increase in supply mean lower gas prices
Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are seeing prices at the pump far lower this Labor Day weekend than in years past.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.61, five cents lower than last week and substantially below the average $2.86 at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.58 a gallon, two cents lower than last week and also well below the average of $2.83 at this time last year.
Analysts say lower crude prices and an increase in gasoline supply mean gas prices lower than during the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays — and for many 25 cents a gallon lower than they were just a year ago.
