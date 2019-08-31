North Carolina ferry route closed for repairs to ramp system

Transportation officials say a North Carolina ferry route closed because of a problem with the ramp system is slated to reopen in October.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that the Southport-Fort Fisher route was closed after the ramp system used to load cars onto the ferry and let them drive off failed on Tuesday. Before resuming ferry service, workers will need to replace cables and repair the damaged portion of the ramp. The department says motorists can use U.S. Highway 17 and N.C. Highway 87 to travel between Southport and the Wilmington area, including Fort Fisher.

The department says it hopes to resume service on Oct. 1. Ferry commuter pass holders will get an extension equal to the length of the outage.