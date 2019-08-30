Hospitals in Vermont and New Hampshire considering mergers

Three hospitals serving Vermont and New Hampshire are considering merging their services.

One of the three, Springfield Hospital, is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The other two are Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Care in Windsor, Vermont and Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The Valley News reports that Mt. Ascutney CEO Joseph Perras told health care regulators Wednesday the goal is to care for patients in Claremont and southern Windsor County in a more efficient and cost-effective way.

Springfield Hospital Interim CEO Mike Halstead says he was concerned about his hospital's future, but he feels encouraged by these recent discussions.

Green Mountain Care board member Robin Lunge says she is interested to see where these talks lead.