Markets Right Now: Tech, industrials lead US stocks lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, extending the markets losses, as technology and industrial companies move lower.

Autodesk plunged 13.6% in early trading Wednesday after the software company slashed its full-year forecasts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

European markets fell and the British pound weakened against other currencies after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to suspend Parliament, which would hamper lawmakers' efforts to stop a no-deal departure from the European Union.

The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 102, or 0.4%, to 25,670. The Nasdaq fell 55, or 0.7%, to 7,770.

Bond prices continued to rise as investors sought safety. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.45%.