Psych exam sought for trucker charged in fatal Indiana crash

A defense attorney is seeking a psychiatric exam for the semi driver charged with causing a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters.

Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges against 57-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Missouri, for the July 14 crash on Interstate 465. He's accused of going 65 mph (105 kph) and not braking until it hit the first of several vehicles slowed for the construction zone.

Defense attorney Jack Crawford says he's seeking medical records from when Pollard said he suffered serious head injuries four years ago.

Police said Pollard gave investigators various accounts that he was going about 35 mph (56 kph) before the crash, was reaching for his iced tea and that a car had cut him off.