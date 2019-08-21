Business
Air New Zealand blames profit dip on engine issues, fuel
New Zealand's national carrier says increased fuel costs and engine problems were the main reasons why its annual profit dropped by more than 30%.
Air New Zealand on Thursday reported a pre-tax profit of 374 million New Zealand dollars ($239 million) for the year ending June 30, compared to NZ$540 million in the previous year.
Annual revenue grew by 5.3% to NZ$5.8 billion.
Chairman Tony Carter says the airline is disappointed it didn't meet the earnings forecast it set at the start of the financial year, but nevertheless achieved a solid result in the face of slowing demand.
The airline says it faced a temporary increase in operating costs due to the global problems experienced with certain Rolls-Royce engines used on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.
