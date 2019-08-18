NC agency taking comments about regulation of pesticide

North Carolina's top environmental agency is accepting public comments about the regulation of a chemical pesticide used in log fumigation through the end of August.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the use of methyl bromide came to the attention of the Department of Environmental Quality last year when permit applications increased.

The agency is proposing a rule that applies to the log-fumigation facilities involving capture-and-control of the chemical and the establishment of an acceptable ambient level range. The state has received more than 1,000 remarks so far.

An international treaty called the Montreal Protocol has banned the use of methyl bromide to protest the ozone layer. The chemical is also a neurotoxin that can cause lung disease and neurological effects in humans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The proposed rules are available here.