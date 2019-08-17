Colorado businessman: Possible China tariffs challenging

A Colorado businessman is watching for additional tariffs on Chinese products.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would delay a new, 25% tariff on Chinese goods from September to December.

Reggie Charles, founder of Aspen-based High Society Freeride Co., tells the Aspen Daily News he keeps a close watch on such developments.

High Society makes its skis and snowboards in Denver but its paddleboards in China. Charles says Chinese manufacturers make the best paddleboards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charles says the uncertainty over whether tariffs will take effect is challenging.