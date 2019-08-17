Colorado assisted living facility license suspended

Colorado officials have suspended the license of an assisted living facility following a series of complaints.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended the operation of Johnson Home in Pueblo on Aug. 6. The agency is moving toward revoking the license for the 19-bed home.

The state alleges 14 deficiencies including failing to meet the needs of two residents suffering from severe mental illness. One resident started fires and the other assaulted other residents.

Colorado officials say as a result, the facility's operators failed to provide a safe and sanitary environment for all 19 residents.

A message left at the facility Saturday wasn't immediately returned.