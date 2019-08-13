Private Nebraska university to offer cannabis courses

A private university in Nebraska plans to offer an online program this fall that will cover the science, cultivation, processing and regulation of marijuana and hemp.

Doane University in Crete will offer the three-course program. Chemistry professor Andrea Holmes will help teach the certificate program, and she told the Omaha World-Herald that the industry is growing rapidly. She cited jobs across the country for cultivators, technicians, scientists, geneticists, administrators, salespeople, marketers and advertisers.

Nebraska bars recreational and medicinal marijuana, but lawmakers cleared the way this past spring for a limited number of farmers to grow hemp. Hemp is a low-THC version of the cannabis plant. THC is the compound that gives marijuana its high.