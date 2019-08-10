SBA disaster loans available to 6 Louisiana parishes

Low-interest loans are available to those affected by tornadoes and severe storms on April 24 and 25 in North Louisiana.

KSLA-TV reports eligible parishes included Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union.

The loans are through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which declared a disaster after Louisiana's appeal for a major disaster declaration for individual assistance was denied.

Businesses and private non-profits can borrow up to $2 million, while homeowners can borrow up to $200,000.

Interest rates could be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for private nonprofits and 2.063 percent for homeowners and renters.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Oct. 7. The deadline for economic injury is May 8, 2020.