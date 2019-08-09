Wyoming approves more than $9M loan for rodent cage plant

Wyoming officials have agreed to loan more than $9 million to a biotech company to build a manufacturing plant in the state.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the State Loan and Investment Board signed off on the loan Thursday for California-based Innovive.

The company plans to construct a nearly $18 million plant in Cheyenne.

The company specializes in making disposable rodent cages used in medical research labs.

Innovive says used cages would be sent to the 80,000-square-foot (7,400-square -meter) Cheyenne plant where the parts would be sterilized and reused in new cages.

The state treasurer's office and the company are still working out the terms of the loan.