The Latest: Maxwell wins GOP race for utility regulator

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, a candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary, addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Mississippi party primaries (all times local):

10: 05 p.m.

Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell has won the Republican nomination for the southern district seat on the Mississippi Public Service Commission. The 55-year-old Maxwell beat Kiln contractor Kelvin Schulz on Tuesday.

Maxwell will face the winner of the Democratic primary, former Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran, in November. Current Commissioner Sam Britton of Laurel sought the Republican nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday.

Maxwell says he believes the commission can help attract additional infrastructure money to Mississippi. He also said he wants the commission to re-establish its emergency center, responding to utility outages after hurricanes and other disasters. Maxwell was President Donald Trump's state director during the 2016 campaign.

___

9:50 p.m.

Former Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran has won the Democratic nomination for the southern district seat on the Mississippi Public Service Commission. The 63-year-old Moran beat Sugar Stallings of Biloxi on Tuesday.

Moran will face either Republican Dane Maxwell or Kelvin Schulz of Kiln in November for a place on the utility regulatory body. Current Commissioner Sam Britton of Laurel sought the Republican nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday.

Moran wants the commission to focus on economic development, expanding access to natural gas, high speed internet and good cellphone coverage.

___

9:35 p.m.

Republican Brent Bailey will again be his party's nominee for the central district seat on the Mississippi Public Service Commission. The 48-year-old Canton resident beat Mississippi Development Authority employee Nic Lott on Tuesday.

Bailey will face the winner of the Democratic primary, a four-way contest that includes Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps and Public Service Commission employee Ryan Brown. Current commissioner Cecil Brown, a Democrat unrelated to Ryan Brown, is retiring.

Bailey, who lost a general election bid to Cecil Brown four years ago, says he wants to improve access to solar energy and strengthen energy efficiency efforts.

Lott argued that as an African American with ties to Republican leaders, he was the party's best shot to win the majority African American seat in November.

__

9:25 p.m.

Former mayor of Hattiesburg Johnny DuPree has won the Democratic nomination for Mississippi secretary of state. The 65-year-old DuPree, who was the unsuccessful 2011 Democratic nominee for governor, beat first-time candidate Maryra Hodges Hunt of Lexington.

In the November general election, DuPree will face the winner of the Republican primary, either state Sen. Michael Watson of Hurley or southern district Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton of Laurel.

Current Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, is running for lieutenant governor.

DuPree says he wants to use the office to increase voter participation by creating a two-week long early voting period where people could cast ballots in person at their local courthouse. On the Democratic side, DuPree wants to create a two-week-long early voting period for those casting ballots in person at their local courthouse. Now, Mississippians can only vote absentee if they state why they can't vote on election day.

__

8:35 p.m.

Three-term Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann has won the Republican nomination for Mississippi lieutenant governor. The 72-year-old Jackson lawyer defeated little-known Shane Quick of Lake Cormorant Tuesday in the GOP primary.

Hosemann will face Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford in November as both men seek to ascend to a traditionally powerful office that controls the state Senate. Hughes was unopposed for his party's nomination. Current Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is running for governor.

Hosesmann is pledging pay raises for teachers, a broad expansion of Mississippi's preschool program for 4-year-olds, more focus on career training and community college, and improved roads and bridges. He touts his management of the secretary of state's office, both in cutting expenses as well as in improving technology and service

Quick, a first-time candidate who works in health care, ran a low-budget campaign focused on tea party and libertarian themes.

7 p.m.

Polls are closing in Mississippi after voters cast ballots in Democratic and Republican primaries for governor and many other offices.

The primaries are narrowing the list of candidates for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices.

In the Republican governor's primary, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves seeks to fend off opposition from former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Attorney General Jim Hood is challenged by seven candidates, including Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith and retired Jackson State University administrator Velesha P. Williams

Runoffs will be Aug. 27 in races where a candidate doesn't get a majority Tuesday. Winners advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

____

12:19 a.m.

Mississippi Democrats and Republicans are deciding their nominees for governor and many other offices in primary elections Tuesday.

In the Republican governor's primary, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves seeks to fend off opposition from former state Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster. Among Democrats, Attorney General Jim Hood is being challenged by seven candidates, including Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith and retired Jackson State University administrator Velesha P. Williams.

Republican voters have contested primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. Democrats will decide a nominee for secretary of state.

Voters will also decide nominees for state legislative and county races.

Runoffs will be Aug. 27 in races where a candidate doesn't get a majority Tuesday. Winners advance to the Nov. 5 general election.