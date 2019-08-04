Alaska extends no-bid contract to grandson of governor donor

Alaska has extended a no-bid contract awarded to a relative of a major financial supporter of the governor.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that the one-year contract extension was given July 1 to Clark Penney for economic development consulting services for the administration of Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The 34-year-old owns Penney Capital Inc., which the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority pays $8,000 monthly, with a monthly travel allowance.

Clark Penney's grandfather, Bob Penney, contributed more than $350,000 to a political group that supported Dunleavy's 2018 election.

Officials say the contract with Penney Capital can be extended through mid-2022 with additional one-year extension options and an overall cost cap of $441,000.

Dunleavy, Clark Penney and authority Executive Director Tom Boutin declined to be interviewed, the newspaper reported.