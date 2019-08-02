Exxon profits slide with natural gas prices weak

FILE - In this June 26, 2019, file photo a Mobil gas pump displays the various types of fuel and their prices at this Flowood, Miss., station. Exxon Mobil Corp. reports financial results Friday, Aug. 2. AP Photo

Exxon Mobil brought in $69 billion in revenue in the second quarter, down from last year's $73.5 billion.

Some of the benefits of rising crude prices, up 22% this year, were offset be natural gas prices, which have fallen almost 24% in the same time frame.

The nation's largest oil company said Friday that its profit fell 21 percent to $3.1 billion, or 73 cents per share, compared with last year's $4 billion, but that's still better than the per-share earnings of 66 cents that analysts were looking for, according to a survey by FactSet.

Shares are up 2% before the opening bell.

Oil production was 3.9 million barrels per day, up 7 percent from the same time last year.