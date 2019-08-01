Arrow Electronics 2Q profit beats estimates

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $549 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $6.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $7.34 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.62 to $1.74.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.85 billion to $7.25 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story has been corrected to show that the current third quarter ends in September, not October.