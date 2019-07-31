Humana: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $940 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $6.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.24 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $16.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.89 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $17.60 per share.

Humana shares have dropped roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has declined 9% in the last 12 months.