University of Alaska regents explore campus reorganizations

The University of Alaska will consider merging its three accredited campuses into a single entity as part of a plan to reduce costs.

The UA Board of Regents voted Tuesday to authorize President Jim Johnsen to immediately reduce administrative costs and prepare a plan for a transition to a single institution.

The university faces severe budget cuts.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month vetoed $130 million in state funding for the university on top of a $5 million reduction by the state legislature. That meant a 41% total reduction of state support.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The university has main campuses in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau with 13 satellite campuses under their control.

Regents rejected a plan by chancellors of the three main campuses to make reductions but keep the separate institutions intact.