Business
Nintendo profit drops on exchange rate despite sales boost
Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co. has reported its fiscal first quarter profit dipped to about half of what it was a year earlier despite improved sales as an unfavorable exchange rate eroded earnings.
Nintendo said Tuesday its profit in the April-June quarter totaled 16.6 billion yen ($153 million), down from 30.6 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales rose 2% to 172 billion yen ($1.6 billion).
Nintendo sold 2.13 million Nintendo Switch machines for the period.
The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works both as a console and a tablet. More than 36.87 million consoles have been sold since sales began about two years ago.
Nintendo's forecasts for the fiscal year were unchanged at 180 billion yen ($1.7 billion) profit on 1.25 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) sales.
