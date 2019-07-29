Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 10 cents at $5.0560 a bushel; Sept. corn gained .8 cent at $4.1740 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 4 cents at $2.5720 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 2 cents at 8.8660 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.0930 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .30 cent at $1.4350 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell 1.48 cents at .8497 a pound.