Mets acquire Stroman from Blue Jays for 2 pitching prospects

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) throws against the Cleveland Indians during first inning baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday July 24, 2019. The Canadian Press via AP Nathan Denette
NEW YORK

All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman was acquired by the Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for a pair of top prospects, a trade that makes it likely New York will deal one of its current starters by Wednesday's deadline.

A 28-year-old right-hander who made his first All-Star team this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

Toronto received 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old righty Simeon Woods Richardson.

As part of the deal, New York gets $1.5 million from the Blue Jays to offset much of the $2,506,452 remaining on Stroman's $7.4 million salary this year.

The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island near Mets starter Steven Matz, about 50 miles from Citi Field.

AP freelance writer Ian Harrison in Toronto contributed to this report.

