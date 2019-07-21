Retired couple holds essay contest for ‘Hamilton’ tickets

A retired Rhode Island couple who spent their professional lives in the entertainment industry wants to send two high school students to a performance of the award-winning musical "Hamilton."

Lou Viola and Celeste Ferendo, of Tiverton, are asking students to write a one-page essay on "Seeing Hamilton in Providence this Summer is Important to Me Because ..."

Viola tells the Newport Daily News he sees the contest as a way of "paying it forward," because he was inspired by theater professionals when in high school.

His wife, Ferendo, still works with students and says many can't afford "Hamilton" tickets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The contest, with a July 28 deadline, is open to public high school students in Tiverton, Portsmouth and Little Compton. The winners get tickets to the Aug. 4 evening performance in Providence.