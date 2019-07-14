Scarlett Johansson: Comments on diversity were misconstrued

FILE - In a Tuesday, April 23, 2019 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, a member of the cast of "Avengers: End Game," appears at a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. Scarlett Johansson says comments she made on the “authentic casting” debate have been taken out of context and asserts that she supports diversity in film. In a recent interview with As If magazine, she said actors should be allowed to play any person “because that is my job and the requirement of my job.” Johansson said Saturday, July 13, 2019 that those comments were subsequently edited in other publications for clickbait. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision

Scarlett Johansson says comments she made on the "authentic casting" debate have been taken out of context and asserts that she supports diversity in film.

The actress came under fire in 2017 for playing an Asian character in "Ghost in the Shell" and canceled plans last year to portray a transgender man after transgender actors and advocates questioned the casting.

In a recent interview with As If magazine, she said actors should be allowed to play any person "because that is my job and the requirement of my job."

Johansson said Saturday that those comments were subsequently edited in other publications for "clickbait."

She said she believes actors should be able to play any character, but she recognizes that in reality Hollywood favors white and cisgender actors.