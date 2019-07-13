The Latest: Cuomo orders investigation into power outages

Screens in Times Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. AP Photo

The Latest on New York City power outage (all times local):

10 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed a state agency to conduct an investigation into a blackout that left a large portion of Manhattan without electricity.

Cuomo said in a statement that although no injuries have been reported "the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable," and the Department of Public Service will investigate the blackout.

Officials with Con Edison are expecting power to be restored to customers on the Upper West Side by midnight, Cuomo said.

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue knocked out power to 45,000 customers.

___

8:30 p.m.

Officials say more than 40,000 customers were without power following a transformer fire in New York City.

Con Edison officials said they were working to restore electricity to 43,500 people and business on the Upper West Side.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

The power outages caused the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop train services in Manhattan and left several businesses in the dark.

___

8:15 p.m.

Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue and affected at least 38,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages, and it was not clear how far the outages reached.

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.