Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery advanced 24.20 cents at $5.3840 a bushel; Jul corn rose 19.80 cents at $4.5440 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 7.60 cent at $2.8120 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 13.80 cents at 9.0440 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .62 cent at $1.0792 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.73 cents at $1.4082 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .13 cent at .7175 a pound.

