Travel demand pushes ticket prices, profits, higher at Delta

In this June 24, 2019, file photo a Delta Air Lines aircraft makes its approach at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. Delta Air Lines, Inc. reports earnings Wednesday, July 10.

Sustained demand for air travel pushed Delta past expectations during the second quarter and the company upped its guidance for the year.

Delta, unlike some rival airlines, has not been hamstrung by problems with Boeing's 737 Max because it uses other planes.

The Atlanta carrier posted earnings of $1.44 billion, or $2.21 per share. Per share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.35, or 6 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $12.54 billion also edged out expectations.

Delta Air Lines Inc. said Thursday that it now expects full year per share earnings of between $6.75 and $7.25. The company had previously projected earnings between $6 and $7 per share.

Shares rose more than 2% before the opening bell. If that holds during regular trading, it would be a new high for the stock in 2019.