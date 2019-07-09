‘Strong patriot.’ Reactions to the death of H. Ross Perot

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 1992, file photo, Ross Perot is shown on a screen in a paid 30-minute television commercial, during a media preview in Dallas. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died, a family spokesperson said Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was 89. (AP Photo, File) AP

Reaction to the death of Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot , who died Tuesday at the age of 89:

"Texas and America have lost a strong patriot. Ross Perot epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit and the American creed. He gave selflessly of his time and resources to help others in our community, across our country, and around the world. He loved the U.S. military and supported our service members and veterans. Most importantly, he loved his dear wife, children, and grandchildren. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Perot family as they celebrate a full life." — Former President George W. Bush.